At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars and an 18-wheeler in Spring.DPS troopers are on the southbound lanes of I-45 at Nursery Road, where the crash occurred sometime after 3 p.m.We know one person has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in serious condition.The extent of his or her injuries was not immediately known.A right lane and three center lanes have been shut down as officers investigate the crash.Drivers who travel this stretch of I-45 in Montgomery County should find alternate routes to avoid the traffic jam, as drivers slow down to see what happened.