Woman accused of shooting man on Facebook Live appears in court

Facebook Live shooter appears in court (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man during a Facebook Live video, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station
Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.


Cassandra Damper is currently charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.

In court today, Eyewitness News learned that Damper initially lied to police on the scene telling investigators that Holmes held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Easter Sunday at the Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore.

Police say the victim, Devyn Holmes, was inside of a parked car with Damper and another man who were playing with two guns on Facebook Live.


"You're making me nervous," Holmes says in the Facebook Live, while trying to lower the gun Damper was holding.

Police say the three were inside the car for about nine minutes before the accidental shooting.

Sheree Holmes, Devyn's mother, told Eyewitness News that he's in stable condition, but underwent surgery and is still unconscious at Ben Taub Hospital.


Devyn is described as a family man who is devoted to his 5-year-old daughter.

Damper is free on bond and was given an ankle monitor and curfew.

Prosecutors say there will likely be more charges against Damper in the future.
