  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
CONSUMER

Rear-facing car seats are safe, study shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Rear-facing car seats: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

A new study finds rear-facing car seats protect children in rear-impact collisions just as well as they protect youngsters in frontal and side-impact crashes.

Researchers at Ohio State University say the rear-facing car seats they tested absorbed crash forces while also supporting the child's head, neck and spine.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey require children to be in rear-facing car seats until they are two years old.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
consumersaving with 6abccar seatschildrenautomotive
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Spring means the return of $1 margaritas at Applebee's
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
How to cut your monthly electric bill
More consumer
Top Stories
Houston area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m.
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Show More
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Bus company involved in crash had previous violations
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
More News
Top Video
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
More Video