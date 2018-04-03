  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
SOCIETY

School girls kneel while performing national anthem

EMBED </>More Videos

School girls kneel while performing national anthem in Seattle (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) --
Two elementary school students kneeled as their choir performed the national anthem before the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians baseball game on April 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.

Louis Penna shared a video on Twitter of the two young girls kneeling as their elementary school choir performed the Star Spangled Banner.

The girls, from Mountain View Elementary School in Seattle, knelt down in front of a military color guard.

Former San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled for the anthem during the 2016 season, retweeted a photo of the girls kneeling.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societynational anthemu.s. & worldsports
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
More Society
Top Stories
Houston area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m.
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Show More
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Bus company involved in crash had previous violations
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
More News
Top Video
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
More Video