  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Take flight: Wings for Autism helps families and kids learn to fly

EMBED </>More Videos

Wings for Autism helps families and kids learn to fly (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Air travel can be stressful for even the most experienced flyers. But it can be much tougher for families with a child on the autism spectrum who becomes nervous by the lines and security procedures at the airport and the tight quarters and strange noises on an airplane.

To help make the idea of air travel a little less daunting for families with children with autism, the Houston Airport System, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), United Airlines and The Arc of Texas will team up to host the Wings for All event.

The event will be held on April 20 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Through this event, families of children with autism will be able to practice going through the airport and boarding an airplane.

The children will practice getting boarding passes, passing through TSA security, waiting in the boarding area and boarding the plane.

While on the plane, the kids will buckle up, enjoy a beverage and snack and listen to the captain's announcements.

Wings for All hopes that this event will help familiarize children and families with the process of flying and their surroundings.

The deadline to register for the event is April 16.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsautismairplanebush intercontinental airportHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Chew' star Carla Hall to host Houston benefit
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
Peli Peli to host prom dress drive this Thursday
Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Houston area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m.
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Show More
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Bus company involved in crash had previous violations
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
More News
Top Video
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
More Video