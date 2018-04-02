FOOD & DRINK

'Blue Onyx Bistro' Brings Upscale Seafood, Steaks & Sushi to West Houston

Photo: Katherine A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Blue Onyx Bistro, the new addition is located at 4720 Richmond Ave. in west Houston, near the Galleria.

The upscale 150-seat restaurant--which includes a patio and private dining room--comes courtesy of co-owner and executive chef David Chang and reflects his experience in Chinese, Japanese and French cuisines, the Houston Press reports.

"Presentation is as important as taste, because we feast with our eyes," Chang, a native of Taiwan, says on the bistro's website.

On the menu, look for offerings such as dry-aged ribeye steak, flounder topped with blue crabmeat and served over miso Champagne sauce, and a spicy 911 sushi roll so fiery, it comes with a warning.

Blue Onyx Bistro has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Katherine A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 28th, said, "We were fortunate to meet the chef, David, who told us about the amazing restaurant. He spoke of all the details, from the great plates to the amazing aged steaks, that the restaurant offers. The food can only be topped by the amazing service...It seemed like they really value customers and know how to make them feel extra special."

Yelper Bon C. added, "The food is not only amazing, but it's also so beautifully presented! The ambience is modern, trendy and very comfortable. It's a great place to take a date."

Blue Onyx Bistro is now open at 4720 Richmond Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Meet "Crawmen" - a unique twist on crawfish and Ramen
5 reasons every Houston foodie should attend the 2018 Tastemaker Awards
Get your burrito fix at these Houston hotspots
4 New Spots To Score Juice & Smoothies In Houston
'La Sicilia' Brings Artisan Breads & Pastries To Montrose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
Police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Show More
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Meet "Crawmen" - a unique twist on crawfish and Ramen
More News
Photos
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos