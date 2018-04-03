Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and a child have been hospitalized after being hit by gunfire outside a gas station.

Houston police are investigating at the Shell station in the 4400 block of South Loop East at Cullen.

According to police, two suspects are on the run after they sprayed bullets towards the two victims around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

HPD Capt. B. McPherson said investigators were not sure what led up to the shooting, but said both the man and child were struck multiple times.

The victims tried to flee from the shooters, but ended up underneath a bridge nearby, McPherson said.

The man and boy were taken to the hospital in stable condition. It was not immediately known whether their injuries are life threatening.

"We're looking for two bad guys," McPherson told the media outside the gas station, stopping short of describing the suspects.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras might have captured what happened in the moments before the shooting and who is responsible.

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to contact the Houston Police Department, McPherson said.
