Good Samaritans rescued three puppies in Alvin after they were abandoned near a dumpster on March 26.Someone spotted the 3-month-old strays in a crate that was left at Ashely Oaks trailer park with no food and water.All three puppies were rescued by Pits R Us, a local rescue group, and taken to Three Little Pitties All Breed Rescue, a nonprofit group that will help the puppies find forever homes.JoLana Talbot with Three Little Pitties says these were the 10th dumped dogs found in the park this year."For every one we save, thousands more still die. But, we fight for the voiceless," Talbot said.Talbot wanted to remind people to adopt, donate, foster, volunteer and educate themselves on the many resources available to animals.