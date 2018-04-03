HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The River Oaks-area home where a woman involved in a high-profile, murder-for-hire plot once lived is now for sale.
Valerie McDaniel was a Montrose veterinarian who was arrested in 2017 alongside her then-boyfriend Leon Jacob for their roles in the scheme.
The pair was accused of hiring a hitman to kill McDaniel's ex-husband and Jacob's ex-girlfriend.
Jacob was recently sentenced to life in prison for the plot.
Within days of her arrest, McDaniel committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of her River Oaks-area condominium on 2200 Willowick Road in March 2017.
That same condo is now listed on the Houston Association of Realtors website.
The 1,960-square-foot home has two bedrooms and three baths.
Its current list price is $595,000.
According to the Texas Association of Realtors, sellers are not required to disclose deaths on the property if they were of natural causes, suicide or an accident that is not related to the home's condition.
However, murder unrelated to the property's condition may be required to be disclosed.
View the full listing on har.com.
EXPLORE THE CASE: Anatomy of one of the most intriguing Houston criminal cases in recent memory