Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for the entire month of April

Applebees offers one dollar margaritas during October

They're baaack.

You can now sip on $1 margaritas for the entire month of April, courtesy of Applebee's.

The DOLLARITA promotion was a hit when the restaurant first announced it in October, so it's decided to bring it back.

Applebee's says the cocktail, which is made up of tequila and margarita mix, is a reason to celebrate the return of spring.

STAYING IN? How to make your own perfect margarita
July 24th is National Tequila Day! Do you know how to make the perfect margarita?

Check here to find out if you can grab an ice cold DOLLARITA at an Applebee's near you.

MORE CHOICES: Houston's top 10 spots for margaritas
Top ten margaritas, selected by our viewers


