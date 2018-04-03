Caught on video: Truck driver escapes semi before it's hit by a train

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck driver escapes semi before it's hit by train (KTRK)

An accident involving a train and tractor-trailer was caught on video Monday evening in Georgia, showing the truck driver escaping before the impact.

The truck got stuck on the tracks, so the driver got out, barely escaping when the train crashed into the vehicle.

The driver started waving his arms to signal he was OK.

An employee on the train was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The train was traveling north from Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
train accidenttruck crashu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Show More
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
More News
Top Video
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
More Video