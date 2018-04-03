An accident involving a train and tractor-trailer was caught on video Monday evening in Georgia, showing the truck driver escaping before the impact.The truck got stuck on the tracks, so the driver got out, barely escaping when the train crashed into the vehicle.The driver started waving his arms to signal he was OK.An employee on the train was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.The train was traveling north from Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee.