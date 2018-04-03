If you need to save time and money while still being healthy, you may want to take a stroll down the frozen food aisle.Those aren't words you would normally expect to hear, but according to the results from a Consumer Reports test, three vegetables out of 31 varieties were named the healthiest and best-tasting.Those vegetables are:This has small bits of cauliflower along with asparagus and mushrooms.It's just 88 cents a serving.These spirals have a little sea salt, but there's not too much else to get in the way of the flavor.They cost 75 cents a serving.This is a mix of vegetables, lentils and grains, which combine to provide an excellent source of fiber.One cup packs 12 grams of protein.Three Green Giant roasted vegetables fell flat with testers: the broccoli, carrots and Brussels sprouts.According to tasters, each vegetable had an ashy flavor.The broccoli was waterlogged and the Brussels sprouts were too soft.A recent study at the University of California, Davis, showed that compared to fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables were just as nutritious.