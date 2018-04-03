MEGA MILLIONS

Owner of New Jersey gas station that sold Mega Millions ticket to split winnings with employees

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the New Jersey gas station owner splitting his Mega Millions winnings with his employees.

RIVERDALE, New Jersey --
The owner of the New Jersey gas station that sold the winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket Friday night says he will split his winnings with his 10 employees.

Riverdale Lukoil South owner Ameer Krass says he also knows who won the jackpot, though he declined to identify that person. Krass said he knows virtually every one who comes into the Route 23 station, and the winner is a regular customer.

New Jersey Lottery acting executive director John White stressed that the winner has not yet come forward. He said the agency does not speculate before the winning ticket is validated.

But Krass revealed he has seen surveillance video of the purchase that matches the date and time of the winning ticket.

Krass said he will split the $30,000 with his workers, fulfilling a promise he made before he realized the large amount.

"Each are going to get a bonus," he said, adding he will also donate some to a charity to build a local church.

While it is the largest jackpot won in state history and it is not unusual for the winner of a large jackpot to get their affairs in order before coming forward, Krass asked friends of the winner to give the person "the space they deserve."

Krass considers his station lucky, as it has been the site of several other winning tickets netting hundreds of thousands of dollars.

LOTTERY LUCK: See the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

The lucky numbers were 59 - 46 - 28 - 11 - 31, Mega Ball 1. It is the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game after no one had matched all six numbers drawn since January.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldlotterymega millionsgood newsbusinessNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Did you win? Lucky numbers drawn for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot at $458M for winning numbers drawing Tuesday night
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
You don't have to sign your credit card receipts anymore
Digital Deal of the Day
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Did you win? Lucky numbers drawn for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Show More
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
More News
Top Video
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
More Video