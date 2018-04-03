High yield investment fraud

Ponzi schemes

Pyramid schemes

Advanced fee schemes

Foreign currency fraud

Broker embezzlement

Hedge fund related fraud

Late day trading

That the defendant voluntarily and intentionally devised or participated in a scheme to defraud another out of money; That at the defendant did so with the intent to defraud; That it was reasonably foreseeable that interstate wire communications would be used; and That interstate wire communications were in fact used

The term "securities fraud" covers a wide range of illegal activities, all of which involve the deception of investors or the manipulation of financial markets.is the process by which criminals conceal or disguise their proceeds and make them appear to have come from legitimate sources.Money laundering allows criminals to hide and accumulate wealth, avoid prosecution, evade taxes, increase profits through reinvestment, and fund further criminal activity.