FRAUD

Explaining fraud: What is securities fraud and money laundering?

EMBED </>More Videos

Money Fraud 101

The term "securities fraud" covers a wide range of illegal activities, all of which involve the deception of investors or the manipulation of financial markets.

These include:
  • High yield investment fraud
  • Ponzi schemes
  • Pyramid schemes
  • Advanced fee schemes
  • Foreign currency fraud
  • Broker embezzlement
  • Hedge fund related fraud
  • Late day trading

Money laundering is the process by which criminals conceal or disguise their proceeds and make them appear to have come from legitimate sources.

Money laundering allows criminals to hide and accumulate wealth, avoid prosecution, evade taxes, increase profits through reinvestment, and fund further criminal activity.

The four essential elements of the crime of wire fraud are:
  1. That the defendant voluntarily and intentionally devised or participated in a scheme to defraud another out of money;
  2. That at the defendant did so with the intent to defraud;
  3. That it was reasonably foreseeable that interstate wire communications would be used; and
  4. That interstate wire communications were in fact used
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fraudmoney launderingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRAUD
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
Local megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Credit card demands payment from couple after identity theft
More fraud
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Show More
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
More News
Top Video
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
More Video