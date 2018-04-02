Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is opening up about his battle with depression.
In an interview with "Express," the actor revealed he went through a dark time when injuries ended his dreams of playing professional football.
But he says the worst time was when he was just 15 and his mother attempted suicide.
He was able to save her life and says they since been able to find happiness.
The actor says he's now using his experiences to try and help others.
'The Rock' shares how battle with depression changed his life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories