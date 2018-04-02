ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Rock' shares how battle with depression changed his life

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he is now helping others who have faced dark chapters in their own lives. (KTRK)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is opening up about his battle with depression.

In an interview with "Express," the actor revealed he went through a dark time when injuries ended his dreams of playing professional football.

But he says the worst time was when he was just 15 and his mother attempted suicide.

He was able to save her life and says they since been able to find happiness.

The actor says he's now using his experiences to try and help others.
