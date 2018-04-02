Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

A Houston group is speaking out against President Donald Trump's rash of Easter tweets, in which he vowed there will be no deal on the DACA program.The president blamed Democrats and the Mexican government for what he calls a dangerous flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S., saying the influx of people are trying to take advantage of DACA.But the pro-immigration group FIEL says the president showed no clear understanding of the DACA program or how it works.Trump also threatened to pull out of NAFTA unless Mexico does more to stop people from crossing the border.FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa released this statement Monday afternoon: