  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston
  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston
TECHNOLOGY

9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you (including HIV status)

EMBED </>More Videos

According to researchers, Grindr users may not be aware their HIV status and other private details are being exposed to third parties. (KTRK)

TRONDHEIM, Norway (KTRK) --
Gay dating app Grindr is facing scrutiny over reports it is sharing personal information about its users with third parties, including HIV status.

An independent research organization in Scandinavia found Grindr was providing sensitive user data to two services which specialize in app testing, in addition to at least 13 other companies.

While SINTEF revealed data regarding a user's HIV status is being encrypted before its sent to Apptimize and Localytics, there is other data that is being transmitted without encryption.

Grindr is sharing this information about you:
  • Your precise GPS location
  • Gender
  • The date of your last HIV test
  • Email addresses
  • Age
  • Grindr Profile ID
  • What you search for in the app
  • Activites you take while logged on

The news that broke Monday has led to a protest among users and privacy advocates alike on social media.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyHIVonline datinggayappsu.s. & worldsmartphoneslgbtqlgbtgrindr
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
More Technology
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
WATCH LIVE: Suspect leads deputies in chase on Gulf Fwy
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Homeowner shoots at burglary suspect peeking through window
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Show More
Well-dressed women accused of stealing from Stafford businesses
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
More News
Top Video
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More Video