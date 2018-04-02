  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston
  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event

EMBED </>More Videos

Grab a drink with your favorite animals (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Love beer and animals? This may be the perfect event for you.

The Houton Zoo is holding their first-ever Brew at the Zoo event on Thursday, April 26, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event features beers from around Texas. Participants can sip as they stroll among the animals, with special presentations available on the elephants, jaguars, sea lions and others. Meet the Keeper talks will be held throughout the evening.

Live music by local artists and entertainment will be performed all evening long. Participants can join in a Trivia Gone Wild game for a chance to win exclusive zoo prizes.

If you go, you'll get a souvenir beer sampling mug and a passport to enjoy six, 4-ounce beer samples. If you'd like more, you can purchase additional passports that night. Pub-style food will be available for purchase as well.

The zoo will be for adults only that night. No one under age 21 will be admitted. Be sure to bring your ID, or you won't be allowed inside.

General admission is $45, and designated drivers get in for $25. Designated drivers have access to the event and free, non-alcoholic beverages all night. Designated driver ticket purchasers do not receive a beer passport or beer sampling mug.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Check the Houston Zoo's website for a list of participating breweries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshouston zoobeeranimalswild animalsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Contact ABC13
TIMELINE: Astrodome then 'til now
Mattress Mack hosts Easter lunch at Gallery Furniture
Local artists featured at the Waterway Arts Festival
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
WATCH LIVE: Suspect leads deputies in chase on Gulf Fwy
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Homeowner shoots at burglary suspect peeking through window
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Show More
Well-dressed women accused of stealing from Stafford businesses
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
More News
Top Video
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More Video