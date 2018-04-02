  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston
  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston
HOARDING

Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation are in need of loving homes, according to the Houston Humane Society.

The animal rescue organization said it assisted in saving the canines on Jan. 31.

Several of the animals are awaiting new homes, but many will need foster care due to various ailments.

The dogs include Chihuahua-mix breeds and a couple retriever-mix.


If you are interested in giving any of these canines a home, contact the Houston Humane Society at 713-433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalshoardingpet adoptionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOARDING
Meet the crew cleaning up Houston's most heinous crimes
Police find several people living in squalor with 44 animals
82-year-old man evicted after decades in home
Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair building, many dead
More hoarding
PETS & ANIMALS
Wildlife workers remove light fixtures stuck on deer's head
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
Watch your step: It's rattlesnake season
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
WATCH LIVE: Suspect leads deputies in chase on Gulf Fwy
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Homeowner shoots at burglary suspect peeking through window
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Well-dressed women accused of stealing from Stafford businesses
Show More
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
Five arrested at cockfight in Montgomery County
More News
Top Video
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More Video