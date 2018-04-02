Houston police are trying to figure out how a man ended up dead in a ditch in east Houston.Homicide detectives are investigating in the 2400 block of Sakowitz. A call came in to police at about 9:45 a.m. after a maintenance man picking up trash found the man.The man's identity has not been released, but police say he's a black male in his 40s who is a resident at a transitional housing facility nearby.There were no obvious signs of trauma, struggle or foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.