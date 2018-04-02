HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready to find a Stripes store near you.
The convenience store is releasing two new limited-edition Selena collectible cups across Texas and in Louisiana again.
According to the press release, the cups will be available starting April 7 at 9 a.m.
Stripes announced it on its Facebook page Monday morning with a video.
Stripes worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the two designs featuring the Tejano superstar.
"I am excited to work with Stripes again on these beautiful commemorative cups of my sister featuring Selena's image. One of the designs this year is a watercolor painting created by New York artist Santi Siguenza, and it's also our official logo for the 2018 Fiesta de La Flor event," said Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.
There's a black and white cup with a black lid featuring a close-up of Selena's face with her logo in red and her signature white rose.
The other one is described as a watercolor cup, which according to Stripes, is a commissioned art piece designed by New York artist San Sigü Enza and was created especially for the 2018 Fiesta de la Flor event.
But if you want a cup, you better make sure you get to a store early.
It was this time last year that Stripes sold a different set of Selena-themed cups, but the stores sold out quickly.
That set off some upset customers in Houston and others across Texas who were unable to find any at the stores.
"None left in Houston. Some stores I called even admitted to selling out days ago. Very disappointed in the way this was handled and now to find out that they are selling on eBay for 10 times the retail price is just greedy," Adrian M. wrote.
"My dad and I visited over a dozen stores in Houston in search of these to be told they either never received any, didn't know what we were talking about, or sold out before today's release date," Kristen M. wrote.
Stripes was quick to respond to the complaints telling people to private message them and promote the company's Selena cup sweepstakes.
"Houston Stripes store #1002 sold out. Their excuse was their employees bought them first," Bonnie C. claims.
Stripes sent ABC13 a statement in April 2017 about the Houston locations selling out of the commemorative cups.
"We know how excited Selena fans and Stripes guests were for these cups and we saw an overwhelming response. Our stores in Houston did sell out fairly quickly, but there are more opportunities for our guests to get the cups," Jeamy Molina said.