HOUSTON ASTROS

Man rides in style on Astros-themed chair powered by hoverboard

Man creates Astros-themed chair powered by hoverboard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston Astros fan is riding in style on a motorized chair all decked out to show his love for the World Series champions.

Diego Torres suped up a chair with everything Astros and connected a hoverboard to the bottom.

He decorated it with Astros photos, lights and a license plate that says Houston.

User messycan shared a photo on Reddit of Torres with his chair after meeting him in downtown on Saturday night.

Several Astros fans have spotted Torres riding around downtown in the chair and will even stop to ask for a photo.

A look back at the Astros postseason

