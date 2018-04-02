STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

What you need to know before you cut the cord

If you're considering cutting the cord, there are a few things to keep in mind.

For Mitchel Carter cutting the cord isn't an option. But at about $240 a month, he's looking for some savings.

"I have a business. It's very important that I can get online and move fast and quick and I just have faith in their system. I would lose more money if I choose a provider that let me down," Carter said.

A great point to keep in mind is that if you are considering cutting ties with your cable company, you'll want to make sure you get an internet provider with fast internet speed.

These are the three internet providers we found with the highest ratings according to highspeedinternet.com:

CenturyLink has an offer for $45 a month with no contract.

Frontier offers $25 a month with a two-year agreement.

AT&T U-Verse has an offer for $40 a month with a 12-month agreement.

Next, do your planning with what channels you really watch.

"It's a little expensive. I could do without it, but it's a luxury I decided to keep," Mohamed Bagha said.

Like many consumers, Bagha is paying for content he doesn't use.

"Everything is streamed over the air anyway, so all you need is a $20 antenna and it works," Mackenzie Dunham said.

An antenna is a good way to go if you're only interested in local programming.

You can type in your address into a search bar on tvfool.com to find out what type of antenna you need at your home to get the most local channels for free.

"I use mainly Netflix, Amazon Prime, Plex, and things like that," Dunham said.

When it comes to streaming services, the list goes on and on.

Some of the most popular right now for live TV are the following:

Hulu Live: 50 plus channels for $39.99 a month.

YouTube Live: 50 plus channels for $40 a month.

Direct TV Now: 60 channels for $35 a month.

Again, you'll want to make sure the channels you watch are available over the live stream apps. Here is a list for those looking specifically for entertainment and sports streams:
Streaming Content:

Streaming content over the internet to your TV requires some form of streaming device unless you have a "Smart" TV.

Streaming Devices:

Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and Nvidia Shield TV are some good devices to consider.

Free Streaming Services include:

The CW, YouTube, Go90, Go90Sports, Crackle, Vudu Movies On Us, Tubitv

On-Demand Streaming Services:

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now, Showtime, Sundance Now.

Live Streaming Services:

Fubo TV (live sports), Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV.
