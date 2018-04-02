All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Courtney Fischer reports about the all clear given at Chevron facility in Baytown after 'UpsetUnit incident' (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials responded to an "UpsetUnit incident" at the Chevron Phillips facility in Baytown late Sunday, according to the Community Awareness Emergency Response line.

The message stated the incident occurred at the facility at 11:05 p.m. Sunday. An all clear was given just before midnight.

During the incident, flames, flaring, noise, sirens and smoke were noticeable, the alert stated.



The company later explained there were basically two incidents that occurred at the same time. A unit at the Cedar Bayou Plant initiated a pressure release, a routine measure to bring the unit to a safe state, according to a company spokesperson. Coincidentally, and within minutes, a ground flare on a different unit occurred. Both units were in close proximity, but the incidents were said to be unrelated.

ABC13 viewers as far north as Liberty wrote on social media they felt the ground shake.

No injuries were reported and the plant is operating normally, the spokesperson said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
smokefire sirenchemical plantchevronBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
Show More
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show tonight
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Police investigate after man found dead in ditch
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
More News
Top Video
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show tonight
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
More Video