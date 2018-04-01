2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home in Santa Fe

2-year-old drowns in pond behind grandparents home in Santa Fe. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond behind his grandparents home in Santa Fe, authorities said.

The boy was found in a pond behind the home in the 8400 block of Avenue L.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, there was a family gathering at the home on Easter Sunday. When the adults were getting ready to leave around 6 p.m., they noticed the 2-year-old was missing.

After a search, family members found the boy unresponsive in the pond.

Emergency officials performed CPR on the boy. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth
