Glenbrook Golf Course set to close on Easter Sunday

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Golfers are playing a final round of golf on a city-owned course set to close this Easter Sunday.

Golfers say they don't want to see Glenbrook Golf Course close, calling it "the people's course."

"It's sad, like somebody is ill and dying," Brian Borges said. "This place has so much history. I haven't been here that long but I live up the road. This is one of the best kept, reasonably priced golf courses in the area."

A private group raised more than $20 million required to move forward with a botanic garden plan and signed a contract with the city last year.

Golfer Patrick Louque said, "If you wanted to convert the Astrodome to a botanical garden you could have done that. It's all there. This was a moneymaking thing. I don't think tulips are going to bring in any money. This is a need for a golf course."

Those playing today say after the closure there will be even fewer options to play golf for a reasonable price in Houston.

The fencing is expected to go up immediately and the first phase of the botanic garden could open in 2020.
