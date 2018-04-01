SPORTS

Poulter delivers to win Houston Open and get in Masters

EMBED </>More Videos

Ian Poulter delivers to win Houston Open and get in Masters. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas --
Ian Poulter made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force a playoff and won the Houston Open on the first extra hole with a par to earn the last spot in the Masters.

One week after Poulter was mistakenly told he had locked up a spot at Augusta National through the world ranking, he left no doubt by winning in clutch fashion over PGA Tour rookie Beau Hossler.

The 42-year-old Poulter closed with a 5-under 67 for his third PGA Tour win and second in the United States.

Hossler, who also shot 67, ran off four straight birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead going to the final hole. In the playoff, his shot from a greenside bunker flew over the green and into the water, and he made triple bogey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsPGAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Orioles don't get break facing Astros' No. 5 starter
Mike D'Antoni: Being rested, playing poorly not a good formula
Cole fans 11 in Houston debut as Astros beat Rangers 8-2
Aldridge, Gay help Spurs hold down Rockets 100-83
More Sports
Top Stories
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
Show More
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
More News
Top Video
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
More Video