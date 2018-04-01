HPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in west Houston

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in west Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon in west Houston, police said.

According to HPD, the man was shot to death on Ashford Point Drive around 3 p.m.

No other details have been released.
