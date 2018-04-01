Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
HPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in west Houston
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3290668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in west Houston. (KTRK)
KTRK
Sunday, April 01, 2018 05:52PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon in west Houston, police said.
According to HPD, the man was shot to death on Ashford Point Drive around 3 p.m.
No other details have been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shooting
Houston
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
Show More
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
More News
Top Video
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston