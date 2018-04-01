SOCIETY

#FakeNews: Companies join the fun with launch of "new products" on April Fool's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

T-Mobile unveils the world's first smartshoephone: T-Mobile Sidekicks. (KTRK)

Happy April Fool's Day!

Several companies are getting in on the April Fool's fun with the launch of "new products."

T-Mobile went all out this year, introducing the world's first smartshoephone called the "T-Mobile Sidekicks."

The soles of the shoes turn into speakers and the shoe laces are retractable ear buds. Want to take a photo? There is also a camera on the shoes.

While the smartshoephone may not be real, you can preorder the shoes (without the technology) from T-Mobile.

BURGER KING DEBUTS 'CHOCOLATE WHOPPER'

Burger King joined the fun by announcing the Chocolate Whopper. The new sandwich boats a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup and white chocolate rings instead of onions.
EMBED More News Videos

Burger King gets in on April Fool's Day jokes.

AUNTIE ANNE'S ESSENTIAL PRETZEL OIL

Want to smell like a freshly baked, salty or cinnamon twist pretzel? Auntie Anne's joked that they would be releasing essential pretzel oils.

"We recommend consuming pretzels, not rubbing them on your skin and hair as a substitute," the company said.

EMBED More News Videos

Pretzel company pulls April Fool's Day prank.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfoodtechnologyt-mobileburger kingcomedyu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Celebrate with birthday freebies in April!
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
More Society
Top Stories
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
Show More
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
More News
Top Video
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
More Video