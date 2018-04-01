PETS & ANIMALS

Watch your step: Neighbor warns community about rattlesnake sightings in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Visitors warned about snakes, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are headed to Galveston County for some fun in the sun this Spring, be aware of rattle snakes near the beach.

A viewer sent Eyewitness news pictures which showed him killing two rattlesnakes near a pathway to the public access area of Galveston's West Beach.



Rattlesnakes are to be avoided, because they are venomous, as are cottonmouths, which are also in the area. There are helpful varieties as well, such as king snakes that can be found.

The dunes are home to snakes, and dunes are a protected habitat, so people shouldn't walk across them. Fines for doing so are expensive.

On the off-chance you should encounter a snake, walk away.

Watch this video to find out what to do if you cross paths with a snake

EMBED More News Videos

Woman comes home to snake dangling from front door

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakespringGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
About 30 dogs believed dead in kennel fire
Surprise, surprise: 11-foot gator discovered in family's pool
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
Show More
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
More News
Top Video
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
More Video