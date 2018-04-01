FedEx driver killed after semi-truck plunges off bridge

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A fiery crash killed the driver of a FedEx delivery truck in Dallas Saturday morning.

The victim was 30-year-old Quantico Smith.

Dallas police say the driver of a Honda Accord fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into another vehicle on the highway.

Investigators say the Honda driver left the disabled vehicle in the middle of the road causing the FedEx driver to crash into the Honda.

The truck went over the side of the Highway and burst into flames, killing the driver.

No word if anyone will face charges.
