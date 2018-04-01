DOG

About 30 dogs believed dead in kennel fire

EMBED </>More Videos

About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan. (WWMT )

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Michigan --
About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan, leaving owners of the animals and the facility devastated.

Janet Rehfus, one of the owners of Storm's Ahead Kennels in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township, said she awoke about 4:40 a.m. at her home that's located on the same property as the kennel and noticed a glow from the fire.

She said she immediately called the fire department and about 20 minutes later started calling owners of the dogs.

"Many of those dogs have been coming to me for years, some of them were dogs that we bred and sold," Rehfus told The Muskegon Chronicle. "We're heartbroken and trying to make sense of it all."

The kennel was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, said the township's Public Safety Director Brian Michelli.

"There was no ability to do a rescue," he said.

Michelli says the kennel was full. Area schools have spring break next week and some dogs had been dropped off as families left town.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, WOOD-TV reported. Most dog owners were notified about the fire by Friday morning, Rehfus said.

"They are praying for us as much as they are praying for them," Rehfus said. "We've been crying together with them all morning long."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimalu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
Delta ships puppy to wrong destination
Protesters demand justice for dog that died on United Airlines flight
Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
Watch your step: It's rattlesnake season
Surprise, surprise: 11-foot gator discovered in family's pool
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
Show More
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
More News
Top Video
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
More Video