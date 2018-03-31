SPORTS

SHE'S IN! Tina Thompson gets spot in Basketball Hall of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Tina Thompson gets spot in Basketball Hall of Fame. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Comets All-Star Tina Thompson is headed into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The class also includes Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Ray Allen Maurice Cheeks, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja. Most of the inductees appeared together before the Final Four semifinals in San Antonio, beginning the five-month stretch of togetherness before the ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Thompson is a four-time WNBA champion, nine-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's second all-time leading scorer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportshall of fameWNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Trying to hold 4th place, Spurs host red-hot Rockets
Rockets clinch best record, home court advantage in playoffs
McCullers fans 10, Correa has 4 hits, Astros top Rangers 9-3
Cole makes debut for Astros against Rangers
McCullers fans 10, Correa has 4 hits, Astros top Rangers 9-3
More Sports
Top Stories
Officer injured chasing suspect who jumped in Fulshear lake
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Man surrenders peacefully to SWAT after barricading himself in home
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Sheriff's vehicle hit protester during Stephon Clark protest
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing in southeast Houston
Show More
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
About 30 dogs believed dead in kennel fire
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Mattress Mack hosts Easter lunch at Gallery Furniture
More News
Top Video
18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
More Video