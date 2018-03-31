She was the first college player selected in the @WNBA inaugural draft and has been a true pioneer for women’s basketball. We congratulate 4x WNBA Champion @IamTinaThompson. #18HoopClass



📸: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/z00gpGwwJd — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 31, 2018

Former Houston Comets All-Star Tina Thompson is headed into the Basketball Hall of Fame.The class also includes Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Ray Allen Maurice Cheeks, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja. Most of the inductees appeared together before the Final Four semifinals in San Antonio, beginning the five-month stretch of togetherness before the ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts.Thompson is a four-time WNBA champion, nine-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's second all-time leading scorer.