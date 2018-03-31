1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing in southeast Houston, police said.

Police were called to the halfway house in the 6000 block of Hogue Street around 3:31 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, a resident said two others were bullying him and he felt threatened.

He pulled a knife and lunged at them. The suspect admitted that he stabbed the two victims in self-defense, police said.

Police think the altercation may have been over food in the home.

The suspect and another victim were taken to a local hospital.
