Soldier killed in Syria identified as 36-year-old from Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Soldier killed in Syria identified as 36-year-old from Texas. (Credit: U.S. Army via Stars and Stripes)

The American service member killed this week by a roadside bomb in northern Syria was a 36-year-old Army soldier from Texas, the Defense Department said Saturday.

Master Sgt. Johnathan J. Dunbar, of Austin, died Friday as a result of injuries suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his patrol in Manbij, Syria, not far from the border with Turkey. A Briton also was killed and five other people were wounded in Thursday's bombing - a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the country.

Dunbar was assigned to the headquarters of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Manbij, a mixed Arab-Kurdish town, is under threat of a Turkish military operation. Ankara says the town is controlled by Syrian Kurdish militiamen that Turkish officials claim are "terrorists" and an extension of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

A U.K. defense ministry spokesman said the British armed forces member was killed during an operation against the Islamic State group.

Dunbar is the fourth American service member to die in Syria since the U.S. began attacking Islamic State group militants there in September 2014, according to the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System.

The others were Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren, whose death was specifically labeled by the Pentagon as noncombat related; Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott C. Dayton, who was killed by an improved explosive device; and Army Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, who died in a vehicle rollover.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
soldier killedtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officer injured chasing suspect who jumped in Fulshear lake
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Man surrenders peacefully to SWAT after barricading himself in home
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Sheriff's vehicle hit protester during Stephon Clark protest
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing in southeast Houston
Show More
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
About 30 dogs believed dead in kennel fire
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Mattress Mack hosts Easter lunch at Gallery Furniture
More News
Top Video
18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
More Video