HPD PIO en route to conclusion of police pursuit at Westside Patrol station at 3200 S Dairy Ashford where suspect crashed through the front of the patrol station. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2018

Police say a chase has ended with a suspect crashing through the front of an HPD patrol station in west Houston.The police pursuit came to an end before 9 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Dairy Ashford near Richmond Avenue.We do not know why police were following the suspect or whether anyone was injured.