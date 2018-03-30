Fugitive couple arrested in Porter 23 years after man allegedly gets daughter pregnant

A Montgomery County Pct. 4 deptuty constable nabbed a couple who has been on the run for 23 years at a Porter gas station. (KTRK)

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of impregnating his 12-year-old daughter in Nevada and then going on the run with his wife 23 years ago was taken in custody Thursday in Montgomery County.

A Precinct 4 deputy constable found Heraclio Gamez-Nava and his wife Alicia Vasquez-Carrizales at a Porter gas station on Highway 59 and FM 1314.

Deputies allege the woman tried to conceal who her husband was by giving the constable a false name, but an ID card found hidden inside their vehicle revealed Gamez-Nava's true identity.

According to records, a warrant was issued in Nevada for Gamez-Nava's arrest in 1995 for a charge of continuous sexual assault of a minor younger than 14 years old.

Vasquez-Carrizales is facing misdemeanor charges and will likely be deported, while her husband will be extradited to Nevada to face the incest charges.

His wife has been deported twice in 2003 and 2014, but reentered the country illegally, according to ICE.

For now they are being held in the Montgomery County jail.
Related Topics:
incestpregnancyarrestICEimmigrationu.s. & worldPorter
