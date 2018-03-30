BEER

St. Arnold paying for beer-loving couple's honeymoon

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Couples ready to head down the aisle to wedded bliss can have their wedding done by Houston brewer Saint Arnold.

The brewing company is at the Big Texas Beer Fest in Dallas with an offer to the Saint Arnold faithful.

As part of its offer, Saint Arnold will marry any un-wedded couple who has a legitimate marriage license ready to go.

If you let the "Patron Saint of Brewers" marry you, you'll receive a VIP tour of the brewery in Houston and a special beer dinner at Pass & Provisions.

According to St. Arnold's website, here is their "fine print":
You have to bring your actual legal marriage license to the festival with you for Saint Arnold to sign. Worry not, Saint Arnold is legally ordained. This is the real deal. You also need to purchase tickets to the festival. The dates of the honeymoon will be scheduled at an agreed upon time (must be sometime this summer) by the wedding couple, the hotel, Pass & Provisions and the staff at Saint Arnold.

For more information on the offer, visit the Saint Arnold website.

Couples should hurry, though. The festival ends Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
