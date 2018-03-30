SPORTS

Headed to Astros' home opener? Here's everything you need to know

Headed to Astros' home opener? Find out everything you need to know.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to the Houston Astros home opener Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, there are several changes you should know.

With the Astros celebrating their first championship in team history, this season is expected to be another one to remember.

"It's going to be our biggest pregame ceremony that we've ever had," James Wooden, VP of Marketing, told ABC13.

In order to access the Opening Day Street Fest, a game ticket is required for entry. Once inside, fans can expect live music, food and games.

Gates are set to open at 3 p.m with the first pitch at 6:10 p.m.

As with previous seasons, fans must have their printed tickets in hand or on the MLB Ballpark app. No re-entry will be allowed into Minute Maid Park once a ticket is scanned.

During the Opening Day pregame ceremonies, the 2017 World Championship Pennant will be unveiled and fans can watch a flyover by the US Navy Training Air Wing 2.

Country music legend Clay Walker is set to perform the National Anthem with former first base coach Rich Dauer throwing out the first pitch.

A look back at the Astros postseason

