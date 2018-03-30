SPORTS

Hossler leads at Houston Open as Fowler, Spieth chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Open continues in Humble. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas --
Beau Hossler was steady while better-known players faltered down the stretch Friday at the Houston Open, leaving him with a one-shot lead heading into the weekend.

The 23-year-old Hossler shot a 4-under 68 for a two-day total of 11-under 133, good enough for the second 36-hole lead of his rookie season. He shared the lead with Dustin Johnson at the halfway mark at Pebble Beach before falling out of contention.

Rickie Fowler was tied with Hossler before he hooked his drive into the water on the tough par-4 18th, leading to bogey. Sam Ryder, Abraham Ancer and Nicholas Lindheim joined him at 10 under.

Jordan Spieth's putter heated up before his momentum stalled with a missed 3-footer on the 16th hole. He shot 67 and was two shots back.

Phil Mickelson took the biggest step backward on 18. He was bogey-free for 17 holes and 8 under for the tournament before he found the water twice and made triple bogey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsgolfHumbleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Green's 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Rockets over Suns 104-103
Fister controls Astros in Texas debut as Rangers win 5-1
McCullers faces Moore as Astros visit Rangers
Astros' Keuchel gives up 7 hits in 5-1 loss to Rangers
GREEN IS MONEY: Last-second 3 lifts Rockets past Suns
More Sports
Top Stories
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Man accused in daughter's pregnancy arrested in Porter
GREEN IS MONEY: Last-second 3 lifts Rockets past Suns
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Astros' Keuchel gives up 7 hits in 5-1 loss to Rangers
Ex-HPD cop accused of stalking, posting nude photos of ex-GF
Show More
St. Arnold paying for beer-loving couple's honeymoon
HFD: 1 person dead in house fire in northwest Houston
Headed to Astros' home opener? Here's everything you need to know
Did you win? Lucky numbers drawn for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
More News
Top Video
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
Astros' Keuchel gives up 7 hits in 5-1 loss to Rangers
St. Arnold paying for beer-loving couple's honeymoon
Man accused in daughter's pregnancy arrested in Porter
More Video