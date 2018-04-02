RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Community reacts to charges pressed against Houston megachurch pastor

EMBED </>More Videos

Community reacts to Pastor indicted for selling $3.5 million bonds (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
In case you didn't know, the megachurch where Pastor Caldwell preaches is massive.

Windsor Village United Methodist Church has a congregation of more than 16,000, to say many of them were shocked by the recent charges is an understatement.

Pastor Kirbjohn Caldwell is known and loved by so many, so news of the indictment is shocking and to some, unbelievable.

On Thursday, Caldwell had is first on-air appearance, following the news of the charges.

It is unknown if he's going to attend tonight's dinner at the church or the one that's scheduled for Saturday, but we'll keep our ears open for it.

As for his large congregation, the members are sticking by him and showing their support.

"He's everything. He's a leader, he's a supporter, and he's an encourager. He prays for us. He covers us. So in return, that's what we're doing for him," said Parishioner Sherrie Barrett.

Like Barrett, Howard Jefferson is also standing behind Pastor Caldwell.

"Kirbyjon Caldwell is the number one ethical preacher in this city and we are all in for him. All in. That's our tune now is all in," Jefferson said.

Non-members weren't so nice online, in fact, many of them said allegations like this in churches nationwide, are nothing new.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionindictmentcrimemoney launderinginvestigationHouston
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Pope makes boy's dream come true in Vatican City
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
Show More
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show tonight
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Police investigate after man found dead in ditch
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
More News
Top Video
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show tonight
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
More Video