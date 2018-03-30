Live Broadcast
KTRK
Friday, March 30, 2018 07:27PM
Click here to download the KTRK-TV/ABC13 2018 EEO report
.
To view the KTRK-TV Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) -
please click here
.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
