Houston Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings

Astros snubbed in jersey sales rankings (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 2018 baseball season has kicked off, and Houston fans are scooping up their Astros hats, shirts and jerseys.

Last season, the most purchased major league player jersey through September according to MLBshop.com, was Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

The only Houston Astro to crack the top 20 was Jose Altuve, coming in at number 13.

This list came out before the Astros finished their championship run, so we can assume the list changed by the end of the season.

Here is the full list according to MLB.com:

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees
2. Kris Bryant, Cubs
3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
4. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
5. Bryce Harper, Nationals
6. Buster Posey, Giants
7. Yadier Molina, Cardinals
8. Mike Trout, Angels
9. Francisco Lindor, Indians
10. Javier Baez, Cubs
11. Corey Seager, Dodgers
12. Mookie Betts, Red Sox
13. Jose Altuve, Astros
14. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
15. Gary Sanchez, Yankees
16. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
17. Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox
18. Freddie Freeman, Braves
19. Noah Syndergaard, Mets
20. Nolan Arenado, Rockies
