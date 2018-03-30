Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns

Justice of the Peace Hilary Green resigned Tuesday rather than face the prospect of being removed from the bench. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An embattled judge in Houston who was suspended last year without pay and faced a review that could permanently remove her from the bench has resigned.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett's office confirms Harris County Justice of the Peace Hilary Green, who'd been a judge since 2007, quit on Tuesday.

According to Green's resignation letter, the former judge said she was resigning to focus her attention on her family.

The Texas Supreme Court suspended Green amid allegations she sexted in court and used illegal drugs. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct earlier investigated Green amid complaints since 2012.

Records show Green, in response, acknowledged she illegally obtained prescription drugs, used marijuana and engaged in sexually explicit and drug-related texts with a bailiff.

Green had faced trial in April to determine her judicial future.

County commissioners will appoint a replacement for Democrat Green, to serve until the November election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

