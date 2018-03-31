HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Monica Gomez is an immigrant from Cuba who knows what it is like to leave a family behind in pursuit of the American dream.
Gomez is a soloist at the Houston Ballet and she's also working with legendary Lauren Anderson, one of the very first African American principal ballerinas in the world.
Anderson is helping Gomez prepare for an upcoming role that holds a special place in both dancers heart.
You can see Monica Gomez "Don Quixote" at the Hobby Center starting on April 13. Tickets are available at the Houston Ballet.