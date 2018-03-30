KATY, Texas (KTRK) --An online petition calling for Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt to be fired has gained about 2,260 signatures.
A former student started the petition calling Hindt a "playground bully."
Earlier this month, Hindt was accused of bullying a man when they were younger.
Following the bullying allegation, it was discovered a lawsuit that claimed Hindt beat a man into a coma.
Hindt was not charged.
The former student, Nitant Patel said he created the petition because his home district deserves better.
"The fact that the district isn't taking any action, or the fact that Dr. Hindt isn't even apologizing to his victims is embarrassing," Patel said. "The people of Katy and the district grew up in deserves better."
The petition goes on to say, "This is beyond problematic to the students, parents, teachers, and community members of Katy ISD. How can we expect our schools to foster a safe environment for all students and stand up to bullying if our superintendent was a bully himself and refuses to apologize?"
A Katy ISD spokesperson says the school board stands by their previous comments supporting Hindt, and they vetted him before his hiring.