STEPHON CLARK

Doctor hired by family says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind

EMBED </>More Videos

A pathologist said Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old-unarmed black man, eight times, including seven times from behind and that it took him up to 10 minutes to die. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, California --
A pathologist hired by attorneys for the family of an unarmed man named Stephon Clark who was killed by Sacramento police says an independent autopsy shows he was shot eight times, including seven times from behind and that it took up to 10 minutes for him to die.

Dr. Bennet Omalu told a news conference Friday that Clark was shot in the right back side of the neck and had a cluster of wounds in the upper right side of his back.

TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation

The pathologist says any one of those wounds would have been fatal, and death would have taken three to 10 minutes.

Police have said Clark was facing and advancing toward officers who thought he had a gun when they fired, and then could not approach Clark for five minutes.

"The proposition that he was facing officers when he was shot is inconsistent with forensic evidence," Omalu said.



The pathologist says Clark also suffered an eighth gunshot wound to the thigh that occurred as he was falling or already on the ground.

On March 18, Sacramento police fired at least 20 rounds at Clark as he stood in his grandmother's backyard with a cellphone in his hand, something officers thought was a gun.

Funeral services were held Thursday for Clark where Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy while standing beside Clark's older brother. "We came for Stevante, we came for the family, we came because this boy should be alive today," Sharpton said.

EMBED More News Videos

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."



The union representing Sacramento police called the deadly shooting "justified."
Protesters took to the streets again Thursday, calling for the officers involved to be held accountable

They claim Clark took a quote "shooting stance" when he was confronted in his grandmother's backyard.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingcrimeviolencememorialStephon Clarkfuneralpolice shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STEPHON CLARK
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Funeral held for Stephon Clark, man killed by Sacramento police
More Stephon Clark
Top Stories
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Show More
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
Man killed by gunfire with Pasadena officer identified
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
More News
Top Video
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
More Video