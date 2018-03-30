Newly released surveillance video shows Omar Mateen walking around Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment area, hours before he went to Pulse nightclub.
Prosecutors alleged that Mateen had intended to open fire at Disney, but was deterred from doing so after seeing a heavy police presence.
The details stating Mateen had originally wanted to target a Disney property came as prosecutors made closing arguments in their case against the shooter's wife, Noor Salman.
Salman was charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, as well as obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading law enforcement officials investigating the Pulse attack.
She was acquitted of all charges on Friday.