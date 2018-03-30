Pulse nightclub shooter originally planned to target Disney World, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Orlando nightclub shooter first target was Disney World (KTRK)

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday that the Orlando nightclub shooter originally planned to target Disney World.

Newly released surveillance video shows Omar Mateen walking around Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment area, hours before he went to Pulse nightclub.

Prosecutors alleged that Mateen had intended to open fire at Disney, but was deterred from doing so after seeing a heavy police presence.

The details stating Mateen had originally wanted to target a Disney property came as prosecutors made closing arguments in their case against the shooter's wife, Noor Salman.

Salman was charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, as well as obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading law enforcement officials investigating the Pulse attack.

She was acquitted of all charges on Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

Noor Salman found not guilty of helping her husband carry out the deadly Orlando nightclub attack

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmass shootingorlando mass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Show More
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
Man killed by gunfire with Pasadena officer identified
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
More News
Top Video
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
More Video