EMBED >More News Videos 17 dead in shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Steve Campion reports from Florida.

A Dallas school district is ramping up security measures in efforts to keep kids safe.Starting next year, students from preschool to 12th grade will be required to carry clear backpacks.Right now, middle and high school students are being picked at random to have their backpacks searched.The change comes after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.