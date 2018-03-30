Vigil planned for 8-year-old shot and killed outside nail salon in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil planned for 8-year-old killed outside nail salon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A prayer vigil is planned Friday afternoon following the death of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins.

Hutchins died from his injuries after being caught in the middle of gunfire on March 1, off Scott Street near Wheeler Avenue.

The boy's 5-year-old sister survived the shooting, but was left with a gunshot wound to the leg. An 11-year-old also inside the vehicle was not injured.

Houston's police chief Art Acevedo said there will be no more slaps on the wrist after a string of violent shootings that either killed or injured children.

"To the gang members responsible for many of these killings, just remember you're supposed to be tough. If you're that tough, call us," Acevedo said.

RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children

EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said gang members who kill children will not get a slap on the wrist.


The vigil and rally against gun violence will be held across the street from Wheeler Baptist Church on Scott Street starting at 4 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information call 713-308-3600.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vigilchild killedchild shotgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Show More
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
Man killed by gunfire with Pasadena officer identified
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
More News
Top Video
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
More Video